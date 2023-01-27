 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rep. Dallman hosts listening sessions

Rep. Alex Dallman (R-Green Lake) will host listening sessions for residents of the 41st Assembly District. Listening sessions provide an opportunity for constituents to offer their input, comments, and opinions regarding topics such as legislation, budget priorities, or assistance with state agencies directly to their representative.

Monday, Feb. 6

  • 1-2 p.m., city of Princeton Council Chambers, 431 W. Main St., Princeton.
  • 3-4 p.m., Ethel Everhard Memorial Library, 117 E. Third St., Westfield.

Thursday, Feb. 9

  • 3-4 p.m., Killbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells.
  • 5-6 p.m., city of Portage Council Chambers, 115 W. Pleasant St., Portage.

Every opinion is equally important and therefore will not be debating or challenging the ideas of attendees. Constituents are always welcome to call, email, or write Dallman to share their ideas and concerns. There may be a time limit for each attendee to speak, depending on the number of attendees. The listening sessions may be weather dependent, visit Dallman’s Facebook page or email rep.dallman@legis.wisconsin.gov for updates.

