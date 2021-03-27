 Skip to main content
Rep. Dallman offers mobile office hours
Rep. Alex Dallman will hold mobile office hours for the 41st district to provide constituents with the opportunity to have conversation with about issues related to legislation or any problems they may be facing with a state agency.

Wednesday, March 31

  • 2:30-3 p.m., Marquette County Services Center Building, 480 Underwood Ave., Montello.

Thursday, April 1

  • 11:30 a.m. to noon, Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells, in the community center across the hall.
  • 1:30-2 p.m., Frank Fischer Senior Center, 20 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells.
