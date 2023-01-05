 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rep. Dallman sworn-in for second term

 ALEX DALLMAN

MADISON — On Jan. 3, State Rep. Alex Dallman (R-Green Lake) was sworn-in for his second term representing Wisconsin’s 41st Assembly District. He is also a member of the Wisconsin Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Committee on Finance.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to once again represent the citizens of the 41st District in the State Assembly and look forward to working hard this legislative session on their behalf,” Dallman said.

“I am also excited to work on Wisconsin’s 2023-2024 biennial budget to ensure taxpayer funds are spent in a responsible way. My staff and I are ready to assist the people of central Wisconsin with any issues they may have with state agencies.”

Rep. Dallman was re-elected in November 2022 to represent and serve a second term for Wisconsin's 41st Assembly District which includes parts of Green Lake, Marquette, Adams, Columbia, Sauk, and Waushara counties.

