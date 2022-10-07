 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rep. Kurtz honored with award

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce director of Tax, Transportation and Legal Affairs' Evan Umpir, left, presents Rep. Tony Kurtz with a Working for Wisconsin Award on Aug. 31.

MADISON – Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce presented Rep. Tony Kurtz with a Working for Wisconsin Award on Aug. 31.

The Working for Wisconsin Award is based on individual voting records, regardless of a legislator’s partisan affiliation. Legislators who earn the award each session supported pro-growth policies and reforms aimed at improving the state’s business climate. All Wisconsin legislators are considered for the award, but it is only earned by those who consistently vote to make Wisconsin a better place to do business. Award winners must receive at least a 70 percent rating on the WMC Legislative Scorecard.

“Wisconsin is fortunate to have so many legislative leaders who consistently vote to improve our state’s business climate,” said WMC president & CEO Kurt R. Bauer. “When legislators actively work to improve our state’s tax, regulatory and legal climate, it fosters an environment where Wisconsin’s economy can flourish.”

