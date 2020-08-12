Rep. Kurtz receives “Friend of Grocer” Award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, received the “Friend of Grocers” Award from the Wisconsin Grocers Association on Aug. 6 at the Viking Village in Reedsburg.

The “Friend of Grocers” award is given to legislators who score highly on the WGA’s Legislative Report Card, an extensive study of all legislators’ performance in the 2019-20 Legislative Session. Lawmakers are graded according to their actions on certain issues that are important to the grocery industry, including: alcohol pickup and delivery, personal property tax repeal and other business issues.

Kurtz scored high marks on the WGA’s report card as the lead author of legislation making Wisconsin’s hemp pilot program permanent among other positive additions to provide liability relief for retailers selling CBD and hemp products. He also co-sponsored two bills on the WGA’s priority list including legislation streamlining bartender’s licensing and another bill that would allow grocers to deliver alcohol.