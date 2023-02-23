Rep. Jon Plumer will hold listening sessions across the 42nd Assembly District to hear from constituents on their priorities for the 2023-25 state budget.
Wednesday, March 8
- 2:30-3:30 p.m., Pardeeville Village Hall, 114 Lake St., Pardeeville
- 4-5 p.m., Montello Public Library, 128 Lake St., Montello
Thursday, March 9
- 2:30-3:30 p.m., Markesan Community Room, 150 S. Bridge St., Markesan
- 4-4:30 p.m., Village of Randolph, 248 W. Stroud St., Randolph
If unable to attend, email rep.plumer@legis.wisconsin.gov or call 608-237-9142.
The 42nd Assembly District encompasses Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, and Marquette counties.