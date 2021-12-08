Repairs on Elroy-Sparta State Trail completed

Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) and Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) released the following statement on Dec. 8 related to the repair work on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail, “The DNR has finally completed the repairs of the Elroy-Sparta State Trail after the 2018 floods. We have been persistent despite the bureaucratic delays that have kept sections of this trail closed for three years!

The Elroy-Sparta Trail is one of the most popular trails in the state, yet it remained partially shut down for far too long. Every day that the trail remained closed was another day that visitors and tourism dollars were not flowing into Juneau and Monroe counties.

We are thrilled that this trail is finally fully re-opened.”

The project was scheduled to be completed in August 2021, but was not. The trail remained closed throughout the autumn season.

Rep. Kurtz and Sen. Marklein received notice from the DNR on Dec. 7 that the trail repairs were completed. The DNR noted that the three tunnels along the trails are closed annually from Nov. 1-April 30, but detours are available for snowmobile use during the winter. The tunnels are expected to re-open May 1, 2022.