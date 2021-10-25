Replacement cards needed for new library system

Update your library card to the new Monarch Beaver Dam card before Dec. 31 to continue to check out items and to enjoy digital library services including OverDrive, Libby, and Hoopla. The library joined the Monarch Catalog on Sept. 1 and all older cards from the Beaver Dam Community Library will no longer work after Jan. 1, 2022.

This change means that patrons will now have access to more than 2.7 million items shared by the 31 member libraries of the Monarch Library System and available for convenient pick up at the Beaver Dam library, when placing a hold using the new library card.

Library cards are free – bring in the old card with a valid photo ID and register for a new card. For new cards - bring a photo ID and proof of address if it is different from the address on the ID and start using the library.

A library card allows patrons to check out books, movies, music, magazines and more; use the public internet computers or the wireless network; access eBooks, eAudio, and streaming content 24/7; get library materials at the library, by contactless pickup, or mailbox delivery; use genealogy and other reference resources online from a computer through BadgerLink, Wisconsin’s Digital Library.

For more information, call the library at 920-887-4631, email circdesk@beaverdamlibrary.org, text 66746 start the question with askbdcl, or visit cityofbeaverdam.com/library.