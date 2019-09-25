Reps from SPHS badger boys and girls state talk to Optimist Club

On Aug. 21, Mary Walz, Sauk Prairie High School advisor for badger boys and girls state, along with reps Evelyn Kirner and Casey Vandehey, spoke at the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club meeting. The club for sponsored their attendance, and provided food and lodging. Pictured, from front left, are Jessica Vandehey, and Katie Kirner, back left, are Jason Vandehey, Casey Vandehey, Mary Walz, Evelyn Kirner, and Brett Kirner.
