Republican booth enlightens many visitors at the Juneau County Fair

Craig Gilbert, a reporter based out of Washington DC, for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, interviewed Patricia Turkington at the Juneau County fair. He taped the interview to be accurate and took her picture. His objective was to get a feel for the atmosphere in rural America regarding the upcoming election 2020.
Turkington said that he was easy to talk to and the conversation involved many issues. She felt very relaxed talking with him and was delighted for the opportunity to share her positions.
Visits to the booth included youths who want to know more about President Donald Trump. Printed handouts were provided to the curious, who wanted to know more about the beliefs and values of the Republican Party. Many visited to take a picture next to the cardboard cutout of President Trump.
