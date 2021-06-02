Republican candidates for 37th Assembly District to speak
MPTC recognizes student achievements
A free diabetes education event will be held at 1 p.m. June 3 at the Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston.
The annual Miss Wisconsin-USA and Miss Wisconsin Teen-USA state pageants will be staged in Wisconsin Dells.
Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam
Wormfarm Institute was presented with the Governor’s Tourism Award for its outstanding contributions to the state’s hospitality and travel ind…
Dalton native retires after 32 years of active-duty service
FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
On May 1, the Portage FFA Chapter held its annual Awards Banquet at Portage High School welcoming more than 70 chapter members, parents, alumn…
WAUPUN — Bentley-Hull V.F.W. Post 6709 has selected Frank Mesa as their Veteran-of-the-Year to be honored in the Waupun Memorial Day Ceremonie…
Cambria-Friesland names valedictorian and salutatorian