Republican candidates for 37th Assembly District to speak

The Jefferson County GOP will host Info & Issues Night featuring the eight Republican candidates for the 37th Assembly District Special Election at 7 p.m. Thursday at Watertown Elks Club, 117 N. First St. Following a brief bio introduction, each candidate will give a four-minute presentation.

