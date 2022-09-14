 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Republican Party hosts movie night

The Republican Party of Sauk County will host a movie night Saturday at the Republican Party County Center, 55 Viking Drive, Reedsburg.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the documentary film, “Unplanned” starts at 7 p.m. Bring friends, snacks, beverages - maybe some to share and lawn chairs as seating is limited. The movie trailer available at youtube.com/watch?v=gBLWpKbC3ww. “Unplanned” is the inspiring true story of one woman’s journey of transformation. All Abby Johnson ever wanted to do was help women. She was one of the youngest Planned Parenthood clinic directors in the nation.

A small donation is appreciated.

