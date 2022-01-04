 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Resale shop donates $8K
0 Comments

Resale shop donates $8K

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Community Closet Resale Shop in New Lisbon donated $2,000 each to the New Lisbon Fire Department, New Lisbon First Responders, New Lisbon Police Department and the New Lisbon Library, for a total of $8,000 on Dec. 27-28, 2021.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News