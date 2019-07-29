Reservations are being accepted for The Village Booksmith’s annual road trip Sept. 15 to American Players Theatre for an early evening performance of “The Book of Will.”
Set shortly after William Shakespeare’s death in 1616, Laura Gunderson’s comedy revolves around the band of loyal actors left behind, and their schemes to collect and preserve all of the playwright’s scattered and fragmented masterpieces.
Culminating in the production of the Bard’s “First Folio,” the show features many of Shakespeare’s greatest scenes, delivered by APT actors Jim Devita, Colleen Madden, Jim Ridge, Sarah Day, Tracy Michelle Arnold, La Shawn Banks, David Daniel, and many others.
The $45 ticket includes one seat for the 6 p.m. show, bus transportation and the “Fifty Chickens” pre-show potluck picnic. The bus will leave downtown Baraboo at 3 p.m. and stop in Sauk City before arriving at APT at 4:15 p.m. Returning immediately after the play, the bus will drop passengers at about 10 p.m. in Baraboo.
The main entree for the potluck is provided. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish or dessert. Beverages may be brought along or purchased at the theater.
For more information or reservations, 355-1001 or stop at 526 Oak St., Baraboo.
