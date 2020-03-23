Residential trash must be placed in containers

Beaver Dam residents that receive regular solid waste collection services are advised that effective immediately Advanced Disposal will not collect any trash/refuse or recycling that is not containerized. All trash/refuse and recycling must be placed in the carts, loose items or bags placed outside the cart will not be collected.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Until further notice there will be no bulk pickup. This includes the first Wednesday and third Saturday monthly bulk drop-off at the truck on Myrtle Road. The curbside bulk pick-up that was scheduled for May is suspended.

For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 887-4635 or by email through the website at cityofbeaverdam.com.