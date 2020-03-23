Residential trash must be placed in containers

Beaver Dam residents that receive regular solid waste collection services are advised that effective immediately Advanced Disposal will not collect any trash/refuse or recycling that is not containerized. All trash/refuse and recycling must be placed in the carts, loose items or bags placed outside the cart will not be collected.
Until further notice there will be no bulk pickup. This includes the first Wednesday and third Saturday monthly bulk drop-off at the truck on Myrtle Road. The curbside bulk pick-up that was scheduled for May is suspended.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 887-4635 or by email through the website at cityofbeaverdam.com.