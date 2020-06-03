Residents create face masks for community

The Mauston School District is an example of one of these organizations. Sue Goyette has coordinated a group of 25 individuals to collect and organize supplies, sew cloth face coverings and provide ear protector straps with each covering. The core group of volunteers, Chris Whitney, Crystal Hoile, Sharon Menard, Lynn Demeuse and others, set up in the large teaching and learning/training room so they are more than 6 feet apart at individual tables. Lynda Oleinik and Kerry Anderson were very instrumental in organizing and supplying the area. Brandon Luehman and Mike Borreson have been working on making ear protector straps for the backs as well. This dynamic team has been able to supply Juneau County with at least 750 cloth face coverings.