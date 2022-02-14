Resort honors 4 for going above and beyond

The owners of Wilderness Resort honored four employees for going above and beyond in their jobs, according to a Feb. 14 press release.

“Providing outstanding customer service is what makes guests loyal and return for future visits. This is why we have two different customer service incentive programs to encourage our employees to perform at their best all of the time. We recognize outstanding employees monthly, quarterly and annually,” said Joe Eck, chief operating officer for Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks.

Michelle Schweda was named “2021 Manager of the Year” and Jose Perez its “2021 Employee of the Year” for their “outstanding work and commitment to the resort.” They each received the choice of a voucher for a vacation from select destinations in the United States and abroad, 40 hours of vacation time, and $1,000 spending money or 40 hours of vacation time and $2,000 spending money.

Scwheda, of Baraboo, has been in the resort’s housekeeping department since 2007. Prior to that, she worked for five years in Sundara Spa’s housekeeping department. As the Glacier Canyon Lodge’s housekeeping manager, she is responsible for scheduling nearly 100 employees and creating housekeeping boards for 460 rooms. She also manages the laundry department.

Perez, of Wisconsin Dells, has been working at the Wilderness in housekeeping since 2010. He is primarily responsible for keeping the common areas of the resort clean and serves as an inspector or project leader when needed.

For providing “outstanding service to guests and potentials guests,” Clayton Savage was named “2021 Customer Service Manager of the Year” and Hristo Natov was named “2021 Customer Service Employee of the Year.” Each received $500 as part of their recognition.

Savage, of Wisconsin Dells, has been with the resort since 2017. As a manager on duty, he oversees the operation of the resort as a whole and addresses any guest needs while providing excellent service.

Natov, of Baraboo, has worked in guest services since 2019. He is responsible for assisting guests with their reservations and answering guest questions. Prior to joining guest services, he was a waterpark supervisor at another resort.

For more information, visit wildernessresort.com or call 1-800-867-WILD (9453).