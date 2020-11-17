Resource Hub on aging now available

WAUPUN — The Waupun Community Coalition on Aging offers a new online resource hub to better connect Waupun’s older adults and their families/caregivers to resources, programming, and activities at cityofwaupun.org/wcca/page/resources-seniors-and-caregivers.

It is a one-stop shop for questions about transportation, caregiving, nutrition, volunteering, educational opportunities, senior living options, and more.

For more information on the resource hub, or about the work of the WCCA, contact Sarah Van Buren at 920-345-1656 or sarah@cityofwaupun.org.