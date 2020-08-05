Resurfacing scheduled for Hwy. 78

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Resurfacing work is scheduled to start on Wednesday, Aug. 12 along Highway 78 between the Hwy. 39/90/94 interchange and Hwy. DL in Columbia County. The highway will remain open to local traffic throughout construction; however, through traffic will be detoured via Hwy. 113 and Hwy. 33.