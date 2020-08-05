You have permission to edit this article.
Resurfacing scheduled for Hwy. 78
Resurfacing work is scheduled to start on Wednesday, Aug. 12 along Highway 78 between the Hwy. 39/90/94 interchange and Hwy. DL in Columbia County. The highway will remain open to local traffic throughout construction; however, through traffic will be detoured via Hwy. 113 and Hwy. 33.

Improvements include resurfacing the highway and replacing deficient guardrail sections along Hwy. 78 to meet current standards. The project is scheduled to be completed in mid-October.

The work operations are weather dependent and subject to change. For more information, visit https://projects.511wi.gov/wis78-columbiacounty.

