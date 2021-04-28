 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RETIRED DEPUTY EARNS CITATION
0 comments

RETIRED DEPUTY EARNS CITATION

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
RETIRED DEPUTY EARNS CITATION

Rep. Jon Plumer (R – Lodi) presented a citation from the legislature to retired Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy Terry Ott on April 20. Ott served the citizens of Columbia County for 30 years before his retirement in March.

 PAT GEHL Contributed

RETIRED DEPUTY EARNS CITATION

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News