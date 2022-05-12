 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RETIRED EDUCATORS’ ASSOCIATION MEETS

The Sauk County Retired Educators’ Association met on May 10 for a lunch meeting where Diane Wilcenski, Wisconsin Retired Educators’ Association executive director, updated the local chapter on upcoming state events and educational opportunities.

