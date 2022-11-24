Retired educators host lunch meeting

The Juneau County Retired Educators’ Association will meet at noon Dec. 6 at the Elroy Legion Hall, 402 Franklin St. The meal will be a chicken dinner with all the trimmings. The Elroy High School choir will provide entertainment. Members are asked to bring winter children’s clothing or a donations for the Elroy schools. For reservations call Deb Schultz, 608-354-7330, in the Elroy area; Sonja Haske, 608-562-3082, New Lisbon/Hustler; Norma Smith, 608-548-3142, Mauston/Lyndon Station; Ruth Schmidt, 608-464-7498, Wonewoc/Hillsboro. New retirees also are invited. For more information, call President Deborah Schultz at 608-354-7330.