Retired educators learn about ADRC
Retired educators learn about ADRC

The Sauk County Retired Educators’ Association met Sept. 14 at the Kraemer Library and Community Center in Plain. Julie Mayer, information specialist with the Sauk County Aging & Disability Resource Center told the group about resources available from the county. Elder specialist Mindy Shrader also spoke about other county benefits.

Julie Mayer

Mayer
