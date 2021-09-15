The Sauk County Retired Educators’ Association met Sept. 14 at the Kraemer Library and Community Center in Plain. Julie Mayer, information specialist with the Sauk County Aging & Disability Resource Center told the group about resources available from the county. Elder specialist Mindy Shrader also spoke about other county benefits.
Retired educators learn about ADRC
