60 retired educators learn about tai chi

Updated: August 19, 2019 @ 9:26 am
Diane Pillsbury, director of the Baraboo Area Senior Center, demonstrated elements of tai chi to the Sauk County Retired Educators at their Aug. 13 luncheon meeting with 60 members present.
