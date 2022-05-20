Retired teacher to speak about medieval armor

Baraboo resident and retired Portage High School art teacher Ron Poniatowski's interest in steel and medieval European armor sprung from seeing armors in museums as a boy. Over the course of 20 or more years, he has made three armors.

He will speak about the history of armor and his influences and processes of armoring at Portage Center for the Arts final Lunch Break at noon Thursday, May 26 in the Zona Gale Theatre, 301 E. Cook St.

Cost is $5 at the door. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.