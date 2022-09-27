Retired teachers volunteer to help their community

Dodge County Area Retired Educators Association members met Sept. 13 for their membership meeting. Members turned in their volunteer hours for the 2021-2022 year, totaling 1,250 hours helping those in the Dodge County community.

Members help youth by working in the schools, churches and youth organizations. Many serve their churches, others work with organizations such as Meals on Wheels, Election clerks, Friends of Horicon Marsh, Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, Lutheran World Relief and many others.