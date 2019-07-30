Ralph Ciolkosz, Hickory Hills Farm W5890 Gorman Road, Rio, will host a reunion for all retired Portage educators including teachers, counselors, administrators and support staff from 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
Grills will be available for cooking, bring a dish to pass and drinks. Water and wine will be available. Some chairs will be available but bringing a lawn chair would be advisable. Drop off at house then park on road.
