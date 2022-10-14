 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rhode celebrates 25 years at bank

Sheila Rhode celebrated 25 years of service at National Exchange Bank & Trust on Oct. 13.

Rhode joined the bank in 1997 bringing with her eight years of banking experience. She has been in customer service for the duration of her career. She began as a teller before becoming a personal banker. As a personal banker, she assists customers with opening accounts and serves on the ebanking team in addition to helping with safe deposit and general phone inquiries.

Rhode grew up in Portage and attended Pardeeville High School. She went on to earn a degree in stenography from the Milwaukee Area Technical College in Portage. She now resides in Montello with her family. She is active in the community as a part of the Montello Historic Preservation Society and the Marquette County Historical Society.

Sheila Rhode

Rhode
