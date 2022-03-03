 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RIBBON CUTTING AT REAL SPORTSCARDS IN WAUPUN

Envision Greater Fond du Lac hosts ribbon cutting with Real Sportscards to commemorate the opening of their new retail storefront at 324 E. Main St., Waupun. For more information, visit Real Sportscards at https://realsportscards.com. Owner Tom Kulczewski, center, and family, surrounded by Envision Greater Fond du Lac Ambassadors and customers on March 2.

