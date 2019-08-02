Ribbon-cutting set for new Rock River school playground
WAUPUN — A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new all-abilities playground at the Rock River Intermediate School, 451 E. Spring St., Waupun, will be held Aug. 26 at 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
The rain date is the following day, at the same time.
An all-abilities playground is a space that provides inclusive play opportunities for children of all ages and abilities. These types of playgrounds are designed to promote the healthy development of all children’s physical, social, cognitive and sensory abilities.
A parent-led group worked to make the all-abilities playground a reality.
Waupun Memorial Hospital, as a member of Agnesian HealthCare, and the Agnesian HealthCare Foundation donated a combined $44,000 to help Access 4 Recess complete the turf footing.
In summer 2018, the Waupun Memorial Hospital medical staff also donated $2,500 to help support Access 4 Recess efforts. And many other generous community donors made this possible.
Donations can be sent to Education Service Center, 950 Wilcox St., Waupun WI 53963 to help support all-abilities playground developments at the Meadow View Primary School in Waupun. Checks may be made out to WASD, with Access 4 Recess in the memo field.
