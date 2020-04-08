Richards Insurance Agency, LLC qualifies for 2020, Gem Too Agency

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

IMT Insurance, a Midwest-based provider of personal and commercial insurance products, shared its list of 2020, Gem Too Agencies, distinguishing Richards Insurance Agency, LLC as one of the qualifying recipients. IMT Insurance recognizes Richards Insurance Agency, LLC as a high performing IMT agency in its six-state territory including in Reedsburg.

Each year, IMT Insurance awards the Gem Too distinction to agencies that demonstrate positive performance in the areas of rank, growth, loss ratio, and profitability. In 2019, Richards Insurance Agency, LLC was one of the top IMT Insurance agencies to produce a positive premium growth or policy count growth. In addition, Richards Insurance Agency, LLC also sustained a favorable loss ratio.