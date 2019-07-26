Portage Kiwanis Club will host the Ride to Read bike ride fundraiser through Amish Country beginning at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, Veteran's Memorial Field, Portage.
Proceeds are used to purchase books for children.
Registration fee includes continental breakfast, refreshment stops en route, and a light lunch. The four bike route options of 15, 30, 45, and 62 miles start at the fairgrounds. Pre-registration is $25, event day is $30. For updates, maps and to register visit kiwanisridetoread.com.
