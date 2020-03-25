Ringelstetter promoted to Lt. Col.
Ringelstetter promoted to Lt. Col.

Ringelstetter promoted to Lt. Col

Eric N. Ringelstetter was promoted to Lt. Col. In the United States Air Force on March 12, 2020. Pictured, from left, are Madison Ringelstetter, Amanda Ringelstetter, Eric Ringelstetter, and Charlie Ringelstetter.

 KAY RINGELSTETTER/Contributed

Eric N. Ringelstetter, 2001 Sauk Prairie High School alumni, was promoted to Lt. Col. in the United States Air Force at Hickman Air Force Base in Honolulu, Hawaii on March 12, 2020. He received a full scholarship in the Air Force ROTC program and was a 2005 graduate of University of Colorado. He continued on to become an F-16 instructor pilot and has enjoyed assignments throughout the United States as well as Germany and South Korea.

Ringelstetter’ s next assignment will begin in April at the Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix, Arizona, where he will be transitioning to the F-35 with assignment to follow in Fairbanks, Alaska. He is the son of Nick and Kay Ringelstetter of Prairie du Sac.

