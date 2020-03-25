Ringelstetter promoted to Lt. Col.

Eric N. Ringelstetter, 2001 Sauk Prairie High School alumni, was promoted to Lt. Col. in the United States Air Force at Hickman Air Force Base in Honolulu, Hawaii on March 12, 2020. He received a full scholarship in the Air Force ROTC program and was a 2005 graduate of University of Colorado. He continued on to become an F-16 instructor pilot and has enjoyed assignments throughout the United States as well as Germany and South Korea.