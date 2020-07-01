Ringelstetter transfers to Eielson Air Force Base

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lt. Col. Eric N. Ringelstetter, 2001 Sauk Prairie High School alumni, is now an F-35 Pilot in the United States Air Force. After completing additional training at Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix that will prepare him for combat, Ringelstetter and his family will transfer to Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska.

He was first inspired to be a fighter pilot after reading a book in the ninth grade at Sauk Prairie High School. After receiving a ROTC scholarship, he attended the University of Colorado where he earned a bachelor’s degree in math and was commissioned into the Air Force. He was then accepted into the pilot training, where he was awarded an F-16 assignment after flying both the T-6 and T-38 trainer aircraft in Georgia and Mississippi.

He has been stationed in South Korea and Germany, where he earned a master’s degree in international relations. He then instructed students in the F-16 in both Arizona and New Mexico before attending school at Fort Leavenworth, where he received a master’s in military operations. He then was stationed in Hawaii as a contingency planner.

He credits his teachers at Sauk Prairie for developing his academic foundation that he has continually relied upon since 2001.

He is the son of Nick and Kay Ringelstetter of Prairie du Sac.