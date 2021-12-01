Ringling House offers holiday-themed tours

The historic Ringling House Bed & Breakfast, 201 Eighth St., Baraboo, will host holiday–themed Tours and Tea with innkeepers Julie Hearley and Stuart Koehler at noon Sunday, Dec. 5, 12 and 19.

Charles Ringling, one of the founding members of the Ringling Brothers Circus, built the Ringling House, listed on the National Historic Registry, in 1901.

Tours will include a history lesson of the home, while viewing authentic period furniture, classic holiday décor and festive music in the dining room, library, grand hallway, living room and kitchen.

Refreshments such as tea, cider, Christmas cookies and appertifs will be served at the end of the tours.

Hearley and Koehler purchased the property in 2015, restoring the home to its former glory and recently adding two large elephant sculptures to the front lawn.

A drawing will be held at the end of each day of tours. Anyone wearing a Christmas sweater or outfit will be in the drawing for a Ringling House coffee mug, value $18.

Tickets for Tours and Tea are $12, available at ringlinghousebnb.com.