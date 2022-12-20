 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RINKEN INSPIRES OPTIMISTS

Louann Rinken, volunteer, left, with Sauk Prairie Optimist Stephanie Harwig at the Dec. 7 meeting where Rinken spoke about how adults can help build a feeling of belonging for kids. She is active in the Sauk Prairie Theater Guild and the music programs at the schools and is the SP High School and Middle School Forensics coach. The SP Optimist Club meets at 7 a.m. on the first and third Wednesday at the Jaybird Café.

 CAROL MAY

