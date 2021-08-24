 Skip to main content
Rio awarded $150K grant for mental health program
The Rio Community School District has received a fully-funded School-Based Mental Health Grant award in the amount of $75,000 each year, 2021-2023, from the Department of Public Instruction. Grant funds totaling $150,000 will primarily serve the Rio Middle/High School in an effort to reduce the number of students who self-identify that their mental health negatively impacts their learning and academic performance.

Grant activities include training a team of staff members in mental health and social/emotional learning best practices, providing resources and support to students, and providing education to stakeholders.

Principal Brittany Cashman will serve as grant coordinator.

