Rio Quilt and Artisan Show set

The Rio Quilt and Artisan Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at Rio High School, 411 Church St., Rio.

The quilts, from vintage family heirlooms to modern pieces of art, will be displayed and local artisans will display handcrafted items, some of which will be for sale.

The Rio Quilt Guild will auction one of its quilts, tickets available for purchase at the show. A silent auction is scheduled. Admission is $5. Masks are required in accordance with school policy, visit riolibrary.org or the Rio Area Library Friends Facebook page for updates. All proceeds benefit the Rio Community Library.

For more information, call 920-992-3206 or email questions@riolibrary.org.