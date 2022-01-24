Rio resident to present seminar at Garden & Landscape Expo

Becky Gutzman of Rio, will present a seminar titled “Growing Rhubarb and Asparagus at Home” and a stage demo titled “Food Preservation Inspiration” at the PBS Wisconsin Garden & Landscape Expo Feb. 11-13 in the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

Event hours are noon to 7 p.m. Feb. 11; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 12 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 13. For more information, event schedule or to purchase tickets, visit wigardenexpo.com.

Single-day tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. Two-day passes are $13 in advance and $15 at the door. Three-day passes are $16 in advance and $18 at the door. A complete list of advance ticket vendors is available at wigardenexpo.com or online until Feb. 7. Parking at the Alliant Energy Center is extra.