RIO — The Rio Street Dance will take place from 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday in downtown Rio.
The parade lineup begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Rio Fire Station, 301 W. Rio St. There is no fee to enter in the parade which begins at 2 p.m. Living Gospel Church will host a flea market/vendor event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 1st Brigade Civil War Band and Sheboygan North Drumline perform at 2:30 p.m., Blazeat at 3 p.m., Rail Hoppers at 8 p.m.
There will be pizza, brats, hot dogs, pig roast, gyros and more for purchase. The Rio Community Club will provide entertainment and games such as face painting, balloon sculpture, obstacle course, 3-in-1 sports ball toss, wheel of fortune for the children and 50/50 raffle tickets sold throughout the day.
A bean bag tournament with $10 fee offers signup until 3:15 p.m. when partners will be drawn. The tournament begins at 3:30 p.m.
