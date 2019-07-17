River Arts Center to hold "The Giver"

The Midstage Theatre Troupe, a teen subsection of the Sauk Prairie Theatre Guild, will present the play “The Giver,” adapted from Lois Lowry's novel by Eric Coble, will be presented at 7 p.m. July 25-26, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 27 at the River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac.
Imagine a world without color, emotion, beauty, or splendor. For Jonas, in Lois Lowry’s critically acclaimed Dystopian novel “The Giver,” this is reality. In the community, the people gave up memories of pain and pleasure, and chose instead to live in “sameness.” Dull and gray, no one asks questions, everyone obeys.
To Jonas, everyone is exactly the same, until the day he is chosen to be the next receiver. As Jonas receives more memories from the mysterious elder known as the Giver, he begins to realize that, while there is pain in the world, there is also beauty. Gradually, he learns that with memory comes power, but when the life of someone he loves is put on the line, he questions his own.
Advance tickets are $12 Adults, and $10 Seniors/Students. Tickets at the door, are $14 Adults, and $12 Seniors/Students. Tickets are on sale at the River Arts on Water Gallery and online at sptheatreguild.org.
