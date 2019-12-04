{{featured_button_text}}
River Arts features holiday open house and more

Amber Gavin ceramics shows a ceramic mug with the state of Wisconsin.

 RIVER ARTS INC/Contributed

River Arts is featuring handmade gift items, visits from local artists, giveaways, and more. A holiday open house will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a guest artist holiday trunk show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a chili cook-off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at the River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac.

The guest artist holiday trunk show will feature vendors offering jewelry, soaps, pottery, and many other great gift items. Vendors feature November Blue, soaps; Meg Aspinwall, candles; Amber Gavin, pottery; Howard Ogden, prints and cards; TS Designs, home décor; and John Joseph Coffee.

Sample the Sauk Prairie Chili Cook-Off: “Big Smoke” chili from Wood BBQ will offer free samples.

For more information, call 608-643-5215, or email kcoopman@riverartsinc.org. Photos and descriptions of guest artists are available at riverartsinc.org/holiday-open-house-2018.

