River Arts features holiday open house and more

River Arts is featuring handmade gift items, visits from local artists, giveaways, and more. A holiday open house will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a guest artist holiday trunk show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a chili cook-off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at the River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac.
The guest artist holiday trunk show will feature vendors offering jewelry, soaps, pottery, and many other great gift items. Vendors feature November Blue, soaps; Meg Aspinwall, candles; Amber Gavin, pottery; Howard Ogden, prints and cards; TS Designs, home décor; and John Joseph Coffee.
You have free articles remaining.
Sample the Sauk Prairie Chili Cook-Off: “Big Smoke” chili from Wood BBQ will offer free samples.
For more information, call 608-643-5215, or email kcoopman@riverartsinc.org. Photos and descriptions of guest artists are available at riverartsinc.org/holiday-open-house-2018.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)