River Arts Inc. adds new programs

During these uncertain times, River Arts Inc. will continue to inspire and educate the community through the arts. Several new programming opportunities have been added to take advantage at home.

1. "Coopman's Craft Corner” Gallery and studio manager Kristina Coopman will walk kids through a project they can do at home with supplies found around the house. New videos will be uploaded every Tuesday.

2. "Lindsey's Facebook Watch Party" with executive director Lindsey Giese on the River Arts Inc. Facebook page as she curates 30 minutes of her favorite music theater videos. Comment in real time. Watch parties are from 8-8:30 p.m. every Thursday.

3. “ArtSmarts” This is an artist enrichment series discussing different topics. New videos uploaded every Wednesday.

4. Create 10-minute long videos or less for a "Sauk Prairie Home Movie Fest" and email them to info@riverartsinc.org. In the future, there will be a viewing party at the River Arts Center. Then the Janesville Performing Arts Center will host a statewide festival from all performing arts centers.

5. “Happy Half Hour” allows everyone to share how they are doing or just sit back and listen. This event is held from 4-4:30 p.m. every Friday through Zoom.