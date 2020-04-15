River Arts Inc. creates lip sync video
0 comments

River Arts Inc. creates lip sync video

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As a way to bring more laughter to the community, River Arts Inc. created a lip sync video to Celine Dion’s “All By Myself.” It features 19 members of the Sauk Prairie community including, Tywana Patterson German, Joan Baier, John Lehan, Roxi Maier, John Brennan, Tracy Thompson, Scott Ballweg, Jeff Wright, Ryan Fielding, Dr. Maribeth Baker, Maria Pape-Thompson, Rebecca Litscher, Emily Udelhofen, Brittany Strohm Kraemer, Matthew Brennan, Lindsey Giese, Jennifer Gulsvig, Andrea Wyttenbach Gavol, and Rauel LaBreche.

To watch the video online, visit riverartsinc.org/lip-sync.

For more information, call 608-643-5215, or visit riverartsinc.org, or email info@riverartsinc.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Dairy breakfast cancelled

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee have cancelled this year’s June dairy brunch due to the Covid-19 virus and the unknown imp…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News