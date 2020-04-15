River Arts Inc. creates lip sync video

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

As a way to bring more laughter to the community, River Arts Inc. created a lip sync video to Celine Dion’s “All By Myself.” It features 19 members of the Sauk Prairie community including, Tywana Patterson German, Joan Baier, John Lehan, Roxi Maier, John Brennan, Tracy Thompson, Scott Ballweg, Jeff Wright, Ryan Fielding, Dr. Maribeth Baker, Maria Pape-Thompson, Rebecca Litscher, Emily Udelhofen, Brittany Strohm Kraemer, Matthew Brennan, Lindsey Giese, Jennifer Gulsvig, Andrea Wyttenbach Gavol, and Rauel LaBreche.