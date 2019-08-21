River Arts Inc seeks artist for Wings & Water event

Juried by John Ribble and curated by River Arts Inc, Wings & Water features more than 40 award winning artists from around the nation each year. This exhibit honors our prairies, rivers, and birds through a wide variety of media.
River Arts, Inc. now invites 2D and 3D artists to submit their original artworks. All styles, media, and techniques are welcome. There are $850 in cash prizes that will be awarded by the juror. This exhibition will be free and open to the public from Jan. 23-March 20, 2020 at The River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac, with an opening reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 30.
For more information or applications, visit riverartsinc.org/wings4. Deadline for submissions is Nov. 15.
