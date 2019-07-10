River Arts Inc to hold block printing class

Madison based artist Karli Didrickson, with a bachelors of fine arts degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison and owner/artist at Chickadiddy, will demonstrate the basic principles of relief printmaking from 6-8 p.m. July 16 at the River Arts on Water Studio, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac.
Participants will learn how to create and carve an image of their choice into a synthetic rubber block, linocut, then learn how to ink and print their image using traditional relief printmaking tools and techniques. Learn to carve and print your own unique stamp, and create customized hand stamped goods. No experience necessary. Enjoy a small group setting for personal attention.
Participants will be provided carving tools, instruction, and ink to use during the class, and will take home their original hand carved stamp for additional future use. Each participant will also receive a cotton canvas tote bag to print on and take home. Wear clothing you do not mind getting stained. Participants must be 14 years or older.
To register by 5 p.m. July 14, call or email Kristina at 608-643-5215 or kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.
