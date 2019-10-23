River Arts Inc. to hold jewlery making class

River Arts Inc. will host a jewelry making class from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2 at the River Arts on Water Studio, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. This class is taught by local artist Luann Roberts Smith of Mazomanie. She has exhibited and sold her work across the Midwest.
This workshop will cover the basics of jewelry making and design. Students will learn to make something new out of jewelry that they already have like vintage pieces and family heirlooms or pieces they no longer wear.
Students will learn the following, wire wrap a bead; make a rosary chain; string a short length of beads; punch or drill holes in metal disc for use as a charm or pendant; connect/combine the components you create; take jewelry apart to repurpose components; make simple repairs to slightly damaged pieces; arrange different components to create a pleasing and visually balanced design.
You have free articles remaining.
No prior jewelry making experience is necessary. All tools will be provided, but students are encouraged to bring lots of items from home they may want to incorporate into the final product.
For more information and registration, call 608-643-5215, or email kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)