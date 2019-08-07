River Arts Inc to hold watercolor basics workshop

River Arts Inc will hold a watercolor basics workshop with Cynthia Quinn from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 17-18 at the River Arts Studio, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. This hands-on workshop is all about the basic techniques, concepts, and foundations of watercolor painting. It is perfect for beginners or those with more experience.
Cynthia Quinn has been painting in oils and watercolor for 25 years, and is a signature member of the Transparent Watercolor Society of America. She has taught at the Peninsula School of Art & Design in Fish Creek; Whispering Woodlands in Verona; and the University of Wisconsin- Madison Continuing Studies Program.
This class will cover the following topics, based on time and student interest, Pigment properties, masking and lifting techniques, color mixing using the color wheel, brushwork and texture options, wash and glazing techniques, working from photos and from life, and making shadows.
Registration is $150 for both days, and a supply list of what to bring will be provided upon sign-up or available upon request. Students can bring photos of what they would like to paint, or actual objects as well.
For more information and registration, call 608-643-5215, or visit riverartsinc.org.
