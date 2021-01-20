River Arts launches virtual art club

After School Art Club is back at River Arts Inc virtually. This session includes five art projects for kids ages 8-11, ranging from textiles to Pop Art. Register at riverartsinc.org.

Projects include mandalas and meditative drawing, watercolor winter trees, Andy Warhol Pop Art, batik fabric dyeing for kids, and paper bag owl lanterns. Supplies can be picked up at River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, any time after Feb 1, shipping is available – postage cost varies.

Supplies for the projects are included with registration. Written and video instructions are provided, and help is just a phone call away. Call or email Kristina, class instructor, for one-on-one guidance. From March 23-26, students are encouraged to join a Zoom Show and Tell to display art to class participants. Zoom links will be sent when students are registered.

For more information or to register, visit riverartsinc.org or email Kristina at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.