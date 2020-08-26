River Arts names annual award recipients

On June 24, River Arts Inc. held its annual board meeting and named awarded the 2020 recipients. Recipients of the awards included Lea Culver for the Ramona Kramer Founders Award; Volunteer of the Year award was given to Judy Formosa; the Arts Leadership in Business Award was presented to Quartz and accepted by Debbie Schiffman. River Arts Inc. also recognizes outgoing board member Crystal Lautenbach for her years of service to the board.